Homewood Events Guide - December 2023

Dec. 1-3: Have Yourself A Jazzy Little Christmas. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S. Hosted by Sunny and Kyle from the Cascade Lounge, this event will have you in a toe-tapping Christmas mood. Tickets $25. homewoodtheatre.com.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood Christmas Parade Hundreds gathered for the annual Homewood Christmas Parade and Star Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

Dec. 6: Lighting of the Star and Christmas Parade. 6:30 p.m. After lighting the star, the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Homewood Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, continuing east through Downtown Homewood. Kick off your holiday festivities with this annual Homewood tradition. homewoodchamber.org.

Dec. 7: Samford Legacy League 13th Annual Christmas Tour. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Five festively appointed residences, including three in Vestavia Hills, one in Homewood and one in Mountain eexxzas holiday refreshments at the Samford President’s Home. All ticket purchases for this beloved event supports the Legacy League’s mission to provide transformational scholarships for students with significant financial need. Tickets are $40 through Nov. 30, then $45 Dec. 1-5; advanced purchase is required. Tckets are available at samford.edu/legacyleague.

Dec. 9-10: A Night in Bethlehem. 7 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 Oxmoor Rd. Experience the sights, sounds and scents of the city of Bethlehem. Enjoy a stroll through the bustling marketplace of Bethlehem, make holiday crafts and decorations, watch the town craftsmen demonstrate pottery-making and textile-weaving, sample breads and sweets in the bakery and hear stories in the storyteller’s tent. End your journey with a visit to the live nativity and experience the joy and magic of the first Christmas. Free tickets at eventbrite.com.

Dec. 9-10, 16-22: Magical Nights at Vulcan. 6-8 p.m. Vulcan Park & Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive. Vulcan Park and Museum will be transformed into a delightful wonderland filled with lights, holiday music, special guest appearances and Santa. The Anvil and Museum will have extended hours until 8 p.m. There will also be food, hot chocolate, wine and beer available for additional purchase. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $5 for children and seniors. visitvulcan.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Richard Paddock

Dec. 10: Walk for a Claus. 1-6 p.m. Grocery Brewpub, 2823 Central Ave. The Homewood Santa Claus Society is back at it again with the fifth annual Walk for a Claus. This event will begin with the "Santas" enjoying Christmas cheer at the Grocery Brewpub, followed by a 1.5-mile "Santa walk" through Homewood, and then the Santas will rest back at the Grocery Brewpub after delivering their gifts. Participation in this event is for men 21 and older and requires the walkers to wear a Santa Claus suit. Golf carts, side by sides, ATVs and decorated Christmas floats are permissible. Admission tickets cover food and beverages at the event, along with a Homewood Santa Claus Society gift. The event will conclude with a silent auction of items from various local vendors. General admission tickets are $100 and are available on eventbrite.com.

Dec. 11: Menorah Lighting. 5 p.m. 2839 18th St. S. The Chabad of Alabama and the City of Homewood is holding its third annual Menorah Lighting with games, food and songs at the Curve in downtown Homewood. chabadofalabama.com.

Dec. 12: Homewood Chamber luncheon and annual meeting. 11:30 a.m. The Club, 1 Robert S. Smith Drive. Guest speaker James Spann. The meeting will also feature the chamber’s Annual Business Awards. homewoodchamber.org.

Dec. 14: “Big Old Christmas Show” featuring Gary Furr and Friends. 7:30 p.m. Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S. Stories, original songs, hot bluegrass and great old covers will send you home with a lot of laughs, a heart full of great music and a little inspiration. Put this on your Christmas list for yourself for an evening certain to leave a smile. Gary Furr, Brent Warren, Nancy McLemore and Mark Weldon are your hosts for the evening. Tickets are $20. homewoodtheatre.com.

Dec. 15: A Vintage Country Christmas. 7:30 p.m. Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S. Come home for Christmas and enjoy the glowing light of the tree and ole time Opry radio. The Rose Colored Glasses band will give you their renditions of some country Christmas favorites. Tickets are $20. homewoodtheatre.com.

Dec. 16: Breakfast with Santa. 9-11 a.m. Samford University. This holiday season, enjoy time with your community at Samford University’s Breakfast with Santa event! Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under the age of 12. Included in the ticket price are breakfast, fun activities, crafts and a picture with Santa. Register online at homewoodchamber.org.

Homewood Public Library

Children/Teens

Dec. 1 and 15: Character Design 101. 4 p.m. Room 109. Kane Bourgeois will teach the ins and outs of drawing characters. Supplies for traditional art are provided, but participants can bring digital art equipment. For grades 6-12. Register online.

Dec. 2-3: ACT Weekend Workshop. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday. This two-day ACT weekend workshop will help prepare students with content prep and a practice test. Students will need to bring a notebook or laptop, pencil, calculator and bottled beverage/snack. $40 per teen. A pizza lunch is included on Saturday. Register online.

Dec. 2: Baby Sign Time. 10:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. Interactive storytime for ages 0-18 months. This program will highlight beginner American Sign Language for toddlers.

Dec. 4: Comic Creators. 4-6 p.m. Room 110. This series will walk through comic creation basics from top to bottom. Grades 4-12. Register online.

Dec. 4: Night Owl Storytime. 6 p.m. Round Auditorium. Interactive storytime with the Alabama Institute of Blind and Deaf, who will be teaching basic American Sign Language throughout each story.

Dec. 5: Tuesday Tunes with Alabama Symphony. 9:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool storytime with the Alabama Symphony, with stories and a performance.

Dec. 7: Miss Mollie’s Musical Storytime. 9:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool time with Miss Mollie and her musical instruments, accompanied by a story or two.

Dec. 7 and 21: Teen Theatre Thursdays. 4 p.m. Round Auditorium. This bi-monthly program will focus on teaching the performing arts to aspiring teen thespians, with assistance from the Red Mountain Theatre. For grades 6-12. Register online.

Dec. 12: Bake & Make. 6 p.m. Zoom. Families will pick up their baking kits at the children’s desk in preparation for the event. Register online.

Dec. 15: Teens Holiday Craft with September Reed. 1 p.m. Room 109. Celebrate the holidays by crafting with September Reed! All supplies will be provided. For grades 6-12. Register online.

Dec. 18: Totes To-Go. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children’s Department. Pick up a kit to make a fun DIY craft or STEAM activity at home.

Dec. 18: Teen Movie — “Dungeons & Dragons.” Noon to 2:15 p.m. Room 102. Rated PG-13. For grades 6-12. No registration.

Dec. 19: Teen Anime Club — The Holiday Episode. 3-5 p.m. Room 109. Watch holiday-themed anime episodes, do a cool anime activity and eat the meal of the holidays in Japan: KFC. For grades 6-12. Register online.

Dec. 20: Gingerbread Challenge. 4 p.m. Round Auditorium. For grades K-5. Register online.

Dec. 22: Teen Watercolor Painting. Noon to 2 p.m. Room 109. All supplies provided. For grades 6-12. Register online.

Dec. 29: End of the Year Crochet Circle. 1 p.m. Room 110. For grades 4-12. Register online.

Adults

Dec. 1: “Jingle All the Way” with Storyteller Dolores Hydock & the Music of Bobby Horton. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. Snacks starting at 6:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.

Dec. 4, 11 and 18: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally. 2 p.m. Zoom. Free yoga class. Register online.

Dec. 5: Not Your Mama’s Book Club – 2024 Astrological Predictions. 2 p.m. Boardroom. Astrologer Mandie Rae Trott shares astrological predictions for 2024.

Dec. 6: Planning for Financial Disaster. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Room 102. Penny Southward of Operation HOPE, in partnership with Regions Bank, covers what to do with your finances before, during and after a disaster to ensure you’re protected.

Dec. 6: Staff Picks — ”It’s a Wonderful Life.” 3 p.m. Large Auditorium. A man who has given up everything for everyone is thinking about taking his own life. A visit from his guardian angel during the Christmas holidays helps him make a decision.

Dec. 7: Read It & Eat Book Club. 6:30 p.m. Urban Cookhouse. Discussing “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano. The food is not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to order beverages/food.

Dec. 7: Painting Large with September Reed. 6:30-8 p.m. Room 109.Paint your own masterpiece on an 11x14 canvas. The library will provide supplies. Register online.

Dec. 9: Adult Crafting with September Reed. 11 a.m. Large Auditorium. Make bath bombs. Register online.

Dec. 11: Educator Book Club. 4 p.m. Boardroom. Homewood City Schools educators can earn professional development credit for attending. December’s selection is “Parachute Kids” by Betty C. Tang. Register online.

Dec. 12: Forever YA Book Club. 6 p.m. Room 110. Discussing “Harry Potter” by J.K. Rowling. Register online.

Dec. 12: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group. 6 p.m. Room 108. For reservations, contact Randy Hicks, GBHS volunteer coordinator, at 205-542-7111.

Dec. 12: Adult English Classes. 6-8 p.m. Room 102. To register, contact Stephanie at The Literacy Council, slyas@literacy-council.org.

Dec. 13: Niki Sepsas Presents “Viceroyalty of Rio de la Plata.” 2 p.m. Large Auditorium. This presentation features the growth of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Dec. 15: Big Ideas Book Club. 11:30 a.m. Boardroom. A book club for professional growth. Register online.

Dec. 16: Game Night at the Library. 2-4 p.m. Room 102.

Dec. 19: The ABC’s of Medicare. Noon. Room 116.

Dec. 19: Seasonal Stories. 1 p.m. Round Auditorium. An hour-long adult story time of classic short stories.

Dec. 27: Better Than Therapy Book Club. 2 p.m. Boardroom. Discussing “The Book Haters Book Club” by Gretchen Anthony.

Dec. 28: Niki Sepsas Presents “Valor in the Ardennes: The Battle of the Bulge.” 3 p.m. Homewood Senior Center.