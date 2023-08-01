Homewood Events Guide - August 2023

Aug. 1: Water Play Day. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Families are welcome at the Homewood Public Library for a morning of fun to celebrate the final week of summer reading and the start of the new school year. The parking lot will be full of water-related activities, such as a waterslide, mini pools and cool refreshments. Kids of all ages are welcome.

Aug. 3: Business After Hours — School Supply Drive. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Join the Homewood Chamber of Commerce and the Homewood Rotary Club in an afternoon of networking and collecting donations for local Homewood schools at Little Professor Bookshop. A school supply donation will serve as your admission fee for the event.

Aug. 7: Totes-To-Go. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Are you in need of a fun activity for your kids during one of the last days of the summer? Pick up a tote bag at the Homewood Public Library welcome desk containing a kit to make a fun DIY craft or STEAM activity at home. The kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis all day, while supplies last.

Aug. 10-13: Homewood Theatre presents “Bill Bugg and Friends — Part 6.” Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Bugg and friends will sing show tunes and popular songs in cabaret-style and will be led by New York City music director Adam King. Tickets are $25 per production, and season tickets to Homewood Theatre are $150 (this includes reserved seating for each production). Buy tickets online at homewoodtheatre.com.

Aug. 15: Chamber Membership Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce welcomes its members to enjoy a luncheon hosted and sponsored this month by Samford University. The luncheon will take place in Samford University’s Cooney Hall and will feature Samford Athletic Director Martin Newton as the speaker.

Aug. 19: Just A Call Away 5K. 8 a.m. Join the Homewood community in supporting Crisis Center, Inc., at their ninth annual Just A Call Away 5K at Patriot Park. Participants can join by registering online for a live chip-timed 5K, an in-person fun run or a virtual 5K. Packet pickup will begin on Friday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Trak Shak on 18th Street South. The 5K will begin on Saturday at 8 a.m. and the fun run at 9 a.m. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Homewood/ACallAway5K.

Aug. 19: Homewood Library Foundation Block Party. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Join the Homewood Public Library for their annual outdoor block party in the library parking lot. This event, presented by Davis Architects, will feature live music, food, drinks, games, an inflatable slide and other activities for all ages. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door and are $25 for adults, $10 for ages 4-21 and free for children 4 and younger. Proceeds benefit the library.

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers.

Aug. 26: Tailgate Challenge. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In The Bell Center’s 15th annual Tailgate Challenge, several teams will compete to see who can create the best tailgating experience. All community members and football fans are welcome to attend. Food, drinks and activities will be available at each tent on the streets in front of The Bell Center. Celebrity judges will decide the winners of awards like Best Food and Best Drink, while attendees will vote for the People’s Choice award. All proceeds from the event will go to The Bell Center, which provides intervention therapy for young children with special needs. To learn more, go online to thebellcenter.org/events/tailgate-challenge.

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon.

Aug. 26: Back to School Bash. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Homewood Parks and Recreation is hosting their annual Back to School Bash at Patriot Park to commemorate the end of the summer and celebrate the start to another school year. Bring your family for a night of fun for all ages. Eat locally at a food truck in the park or at one of Homewood’s local restaurants, revel in the free entertainment and enjoy outdoor activities. Admission is free, but wristbands will be offered for $10 each to allow access to the mechanical rides and inflatables.