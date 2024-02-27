Homewood council praises mayor for state-of-the-city address

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood Council President Alex Wyatt presides over the Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 council meeting.

A brief meeting of the Homewood City Council Mondy night included repeated praise for Mayor Patrick McClusky for his state-of-the-city address to the Homewood Chamber of Commerce last week.

“I thought you did a fantastic job … as you always do,” Council President Alex Wyatt told McClusky. “We all love it here, and it's easy to love it when you're just here every day.

“It's nice to always see sort of the objective data of what makes it great and why it's turned out so great and why it's gonna continue to grow,” Wyatt concluded. “We appreciate it very much.”

Finance Committee Chairman Walter Jones said there was a lot of great news to share.

“We should all be proud and not take it for granted as to where we are with the city financially, where our schools are, people wanting to move here, live here,” Jones said. “I think it says a lot, and sometimes we feel like we take that for granted. But thank you for that very uplifting message.”

During Monday’s council meeting, McClusky reappointed Stuart Roberts to the city’s Planning Commission.

Also, the council’s Finance Committee recommended approval of funding to hire a group to collect petitions for a special election to consider changing the city to a city manager-council form of government. The matter was carried over until the next council meeting.

The council also: