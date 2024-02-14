Homewood council applauds service of retiring City Clerk Melody Salter

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Andre Former Homewood City Clerk Melody Salter poses for a photo with Homewood City Council President Alex Wyatt after Salter was recognized for 13 years of service to the city on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

The Homewood City Council meeting opened with laughs and tears Monday as recently retired City Clerk Melody Salter was awarded a proclamation for her 13 years of service.

Recently appointed Assistant City Clerk Bo Seagrist drew laughs as he instructed Salter to “sign in, please.” She obliged, saying that, “I’m a rule follower.”

Salter would fight back tears as Council President Alex Wyatt, subbing for ailing Mayor Patrick McClusky, listed the employee benefits she implemented. They included establishing flexible spending accounts, a sick leave rollover policy and an employee donated leave policy.

“You’ll always be remembered as a great employee, a wonderful coworker and a true friend to all,” Wyatt read.

“I worked tirelessly to give all that I had to the residents and employees of Homewood because I really have loved the residents and the employees,” Salter said in response. “I gave everything I had to that position, sometimes, unfortunately, putting it over my own family. I did that sometimes. But that's how dedicated I was to my position.”

Council members continued to sing her praises as the meeting reached its end.

Councilwoman Jalete Nelms recounted how Salter made her daughter feel special when she was the first person to show up to cast her absentee ballot.

“Melody has been ridiculously supportive to my family, as if my girls were her own,” Nelms said.

“God bless her,” Councilman John Hardin said. “She was the most dedicated employee I’ve ever seen for a city.”

Councilman Walter Jones recalled Salter having to work with him early in her tenure.

“I was maybe too hard on her on a couple of things,” he said, “but she is such a tireless worker. Her heart was always in the right place.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Wallace Former Homewood City Clerk Melody Salter (fifth from left), who retired Jan. 31, 2024, poses for a photo with the Homewood City Council after being recognized for 13 years of service to the city.

During the meeting, the council: