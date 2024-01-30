Homewood council amends zoning ordinance, removes lodging definitions

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood Councilman Walter Jones leads the council meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, 2024.

The Homewood City Council on Monday night approved changes to the city’s zoning ordinance that, among other things, removed definitions about lodging facilities such as hotels, motels and transient dwellings despite concerns from some in the room.

City Engineer Cale Smith said none of the zoning classifications were changed. Most of the revisions in the ordinance were administrative changes made after receiving input from contractors and business owners in the city, he said.

A zoning ordinance working group was formed with stakeholders from the local construction industry, and that group compiled a 153-page document that eliminated inconsistencies and added clarity while removing vague language to accurately reflect Homewood policies and procedures.

The definitions for hotels, motels or transient dwellings were removed because “those don’t have any impact on the zoning ordinance,” Cale said.

City Attorney Mike Kendrick said those definitions were not needed because they are part of the state statute and could be added later if the council wants.

“You can stay in a hotel so many days, and you’re no longer a guest. You’re a resident,” Kendrick said. “I don’t recall the number of days in the state statute. That was in the old [Homewood] zoning ordinance a number of years back.”

Resident Ravi Patel expressed concern about the ordinance passed Monday night that did not include the deleted lodging definitions.

“It includes the word lodging,” Patel said. “On the matrix that they were referencing during the meeting, it includes the word lodging – lodging exterior access, lodging interior access – but it does not include a definition of lodging. Basically, the council has passed an ordinance without defining what lodging means, what hotel means, any of that.

“This specific class of business — why are we removing it from the zoning code?” he continued. “We deleted the terms hotel and motel and transient. That's an ordinance passed back in 2019, defining transient and what that means. Why are we passing things in 2019 and not including them three years later?”

Councilman Andy Gwaltney moved for the approval of the ordinance as presented. Councilman Andrew Wolverton offered a substitute motion that would have put the deleted definitions back into the ordinance, but the substitute motion failed, and the original motion passed.

Earlier in the same meeting, the council dropped a request to make improvements to the crosswalk at Oxmoor Road and Bridge Lane. Gwaltney said there had been a complaint about more pedestrian traffic crossing the street due to the proximity of Homewood Central Park and a nearby coffee shop.

It was confirmed that the traffic lights have been upgraded to hold all four red lights for pedestrians crossing with no moving traffic. That upgrade removes the need for any further improvements.

