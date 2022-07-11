Homewood coach serving as DJ for The World Games

× Expand Photo courtesy of Steve Sills Facebook Steve Sills

Homewood Middle School coach Steve Sills is doing what he loves and this time the whole world gets to watch.

Coach, whose stage name is DJ Sillz, is serving as the DJ for the World Games 2022. He will be spinning tunes daily throughout the games at Avondale Park for the archery competition.

Sills is not only a DJ, but also a music producer. With a headset in one ear he listens to cues from the venue producer, in the other ear, he listens for the next song to come on.

Sills said he was excited when he found out that he had been selected for the role. He did not apply with the World Games board in California, but instead was chosen from many DJ’s from all over the world who had been recommended.

He has received well wishes from students and friends from all over, but he said there’s no one more proud than his family.

Sills is a football coach at Homewood Middle School, where he also teaches career and character classes. He has been working as a DJ the past nine years, and is usually booked up to a year in advance.

Coach Sills said that being on such a large platform as the World Games is a blessing from God.

“I take what I do very seriously, and always try to provide the best entertainment,” he said. “Since the announcement everyone is reaching out to him to perform at events. This means so much to me and I do my very best to honor God with the gifts he has given me.”