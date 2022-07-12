Homewood City Council declares three properties in Homewood as public nuisances

× Expand Homewood City Hall

The Homewood City Council declared three properties in Homewood as public nuisances at the July 11 meeting.

Scott Cook, code enforcement officer at the Inspections and Permits department, said properties at 701 Grove Street, 55 Bagby Dr, 65 Bagby Drive and 464 Cornelius Drive violated multiple city ordinances including “open storage of certain items.”

Cook said the owner of the property at 701 Grove Street was sent a notice of their violation of the city's ordinance regarding litter and an "unhealthy accumulation" on the premises, but got no response.

Toys and other items littered the front porch, per pictures that were taken by Cook and shown at the meeting.

He said there was no communication between himself and the owner and no changes were made after the notice was sent, leading him to recommend the property be declared a public nuisance.

The properties at 55 Bagby Drive and 65 Bagby Drive, which are in violation of the city's "excessive growth" ordinance, have been owned by 5565 Bagby and Associates, LLC based in New York for around 20 years but have done no development on that property, Cook said.

“They have done this for 20-25 years,” Cook said. “They have not touched this property or done anything to improve that building. It’s just awful that that’s happened here.”

In other business, the council: