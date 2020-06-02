Homewood enacts 3-day curfew amid civil unrest

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Solidarity Protest Members of the Birmingham community stood in solidarity during a peaceful protest honoring the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and countless others at Kelly Ingram Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Homewood City Council voted 8-1 during an emergency meeting June 1 to enact a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. until June 4.

The curfew is in response to a Birmingham protest about the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee down on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes while arresting him in Minneapolis. The Birmingham protest began peacefully but turned violent as protesters smashed windows and looted businesses.

"The City of Homewood finds that the implementation of a curfew with appropriate restrictions is necessary to protect the public peace, health, safety and to preserve the lives and property of those who live, work, and visit the City of Homewood," the resolution reads.

During the curfew hours, no person is allowed to hold or participate in demonstrations, marches or vigils on public property or public streets.

People also cannot travel on public roads during the curfew hours with the following exceptions: those in search of medical assistance, food or other necessary commodity; those traveling through Homewood from one city outside of Homewood to another city outside of Homewood; those returning to their home or work; or as necessary to comply with government orders.

The curfew does not apply to those essential to the preservation of public order, such as police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses and more.

The council will have the option to extend the curfew if necessary.

Read the full proclamation here.