Homewood city clerk retires; finance director about to retire, too

Homewood has lost its city clerk to retirement, and the city’s finance director isn’t far behind her.

City Clerk Melody Salter completed her 13-year tenure in Homewood government at the end of January. Finance Director Robert Burgett is in the latter days of his 13 years with Homewood, with his last day on the job set for March 31.

Each took advantage of an opportunity offered by the City Council. City employees who retire prior to April 1 will receive a health insurance stipend in retirement.

Salter has worked two stints for Homewood, the first for about eight years and the second for about five years. She classifies her departure as an early retirement and has another job outside the Retirement Systems of Alabama lined up.

“In the Retirement Systems of Alabama, which is our pension, as long as you do 25 years, you can retire at any age,” Salter said. “If you don't do 25 years, you have to be 60. I'm not 60, but I've done 25 years between all the cities I've worked in.”

Burgett said recently that he had “survived” another payroll period. “It’s always fun and interesting,” he said, joking that, “I'm a little twisted, I think, sometimes.”

