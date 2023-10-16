Homewood Chamber to host 2023 Homewood Chamber Golf Classic

×
Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce.
The Homewood Chamber will host the 2023 Homewood Chamber Golf Classic at Robert Trent Jones — Oxmoor Valley, on Oct. 19, 2023, starting at 9 a.m.
This event serves as the chamber's primary yearly fundraiser, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting local students through scholarships,
contributing to economic development initiatives, and promoting the overall well-being of the Homewood community.
For more information, please visit homewoodchamber.org.