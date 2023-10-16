Homewood Chamber to host 2023 Homewood Chamber Golf Classic

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce. RTJ Oxmoor Valley (Instagram Post (Square)) - 1 Prev Next

The Homewood Chamber will host the 2023 Homewood Chamber Golf Classic at Robert Trent Jones — Oxmoor Valley, on Oct. 19, 2023, starting at 9 a.m.

This event serves as the chamber's primary yearly fundraiser, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting local students through scholarships,

contributing to economic development initiatives, and promoting the overall well-being of the Homewood community.

For more information, please visit homewoodchamber.org.