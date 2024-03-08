Homewood Chamber of Commerce announces new Executive Director

× Expand Focus Creative Birmingham Shay Gartman. Photo courtesy of the Homewood Chamber.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will soon be under new leadership.

The chamber announced on March 8 that Shay Gartman will serve as the new Executive Director of the chamber, replacing Meredith Drennen, who served as the Executive Director for nine years.

Gartman has served as the chamber’s office and events manager since 2021, where she has spearheaded coordination for events such as The Annual Golf Classic, Taste of Homewood and the monthly membership luncheons.

“I am thrilled to serve the Board of Directors and our Homewood business community as the Executive Director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce," said Hartman. "It has been a pleasure serving as Office & Event Manager. "Outgoing director Meredith Drennen, as well as past and present chamber board members, have been excellent mentors to me, and I look forward to maintaining the momentum we have built as we continue to grow and spotlight Homewood businesses and the overall Homewood community."

Gartman and her family have been residents of Homewood for over 20 years. She has four children, including one Homewood High School graduate and three currently in the Homewood School System. Using her long established ties to the community, Gartman has grown the silent auction sector of the chamber significantly.

“The Executive Director of the Homewood Chamber is our full-time administrator and works closely with the Board of Directors to develop programs and strategies that advance our mission to increase the potential of both commerce and community in our city," said Board of Directors President Hugh Nickson. "We were honored to be able to consider a wide variety of qualified candidates and through this process, Shay Gartman stood out because of her professional administrative work with our chamber for the last few years. Our directors and members have come to know her as one who has the attitude to sustain and the aptitude to build upon our Chamber’s 84-year legacy of service to Homewood. Shay loves Homewood and is committed to its ongoing success as one of Alabama’s most desirable communities. We are excited to advance our work with Shay’s positive leadership.”

Drennen said that serving Homewood has been the highlight of her career, and she has loved her time in this role.

"With well established ties to Homewood and a unique skill set, I feel confident that Shay will do a fantastic job serving our community," Drennen said. "I look forward to seeing how Shay takes the Chamber to a new era of growth and support for local businesses.”

Gartman added that Homewood is special because of its schools, businesses, churches, superior police force and fire departments, dedicated city officials and employees, and residents.

"It is my belief that Homewood businesses set the standard as stakeholders in the Homewood community and the surrounding areas, and my aim is to continue spotlighting and promoting all the efforts that go into making Homewood a great place to live and do business," she said.

Gartman will begin her role as Executive Director March 25th following the 21st Annual Taste of Homewood event on March 21.