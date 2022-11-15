Homewood celebrates "Love Your Trees Day"

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kristin Trowbr Volunteers plant trees and learn about them at Love Your Trees Day in Homewood in late October.

In late October, the Homewood Environmental Commission hosted its inaugural “Love Your Trees Day” at the Lee Community Center. Close to 30 participants gathered to enjoy free coffee and bagels with fellow Homewood residents while learning about Homewood's native tree canopy from experts Henry Hughes, Bram Odrezin and Katie Wiswall.

The Homewood Environmental Commission set a goal of sending home 30 native trees to be planted in Homewood soil, as well as to build community and educate the public on the history of the city's urban forest as well as how to best plant and maintain these canopy and understory trees.

Some attendees joined the event out of curiosity with no intention of adding a tree to their yard, but after learning of the benefits these natives provide to our community, they left with one or more in tow, excited to be a part of a movement to help replace Homewood's aging and disappearing urban forest.

The event was a success, judging by the buzz of excitement as neighbors headed home with their beautiful new 15-gallon trees.

“We now have 33 new native trees in Homewood soil, thanks to this Commission, our city arborist, Hunter Trees and these willing residents,” said HEC Chair, Kristin Trowbridge.

The donated trees include native canopy varieties such as the Bald Cypress, Shumard Oak, White Oak, River Birch and American Beech as well as two native understory trees, the Eastern Redbud and Australis Bay Magnolia. Canopy trees are considered to be the uppermost branches in a forest, whereas the understory trees tuck in nicely under the protection of these canopy trees, providing another layer of shade and habitat.

Henry Hughes, executive director of Friends of Shades Creek, shared his lifelong knowledge of the different types of trees indigenous to Birmingham, as well as invasive species and their history. Katie Wiswall, partnership coordinator for the Alabama Forestry Commission, gave participants instructions on how to plant their tree considering factors such as depth, width, mulch and water management.

Event registration was open to Homewood residents and business owners and attendees joined from all five of the city’s wards.

“I loved meeting so many Homewood residents that are interested in our community’s growth and development and how trees fit into the equation. It is definitely a conversation that needs to be continued and I am so grateful to the Environmental Commission for organizing this,” said resident Catherine Mayo.

Next year’s "Love Your Trees Day" will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 and the Commission hopes to give away 40 trees and increase citywide participation.

The event was made possible by the support and sponsorship of Homewood based or owner-based companies such as Yellowhammer Creative, Homewood Bagel Company, Dawn Patrol, Sweet Peas Garden Shop, Greenhouse and Field Culture Compost.

The Environmental Commission meets the third Tuesday of each month and its meeting agendas and minutes can be found on the city website. More information can be found at www.hwdhec.com or on their Instagram page @hwd.hec.

-- Submitted by Kristin Trowbridge