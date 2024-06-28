Fireworks, food and fun: Independence Day celebrations around town

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vulcan Park and Museum. Vulcan's Thunder on the Mountain is the state's largest Fourth of July fireworks show.

Residents in Homewood have a variety of events to choose from when it comes to celebrating the Independence Day holiday this week.

Here is a list of July Fourth celebrations in the area:

July Fourth celebration at Downtown Homewood

Downtown Homewood will be filled with food, games, carnival rides and more this July 4 at 5 p.m. Activities will end at 9 p.m. as spectators turn their attention to the sky for the annual Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show at Vulcan Park.

Admission is free, but a wristband granting access to unlimited attraction rides is $10. For more information, visit https://www.homewoodparks.com/special-events.

Thunder on the Mountain at Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham

Thunder on the Mountain, the state’s largest July Fourth fireworks show, will take place on Independence Day at 9 p.m. Pyro Shows of Alabama will release more than 2,500 shells and effects lighting up Vulcan and the sky above him. A unique soundtrack featuring artists such as James Brown, The U.S. Air Force Band, and Neil Diamond, will be timed and choreographed to the colorful firework display.

Spectators can tune in to one of several local radio stations to hear the soundtrack that will accompany the show. Admission is free. For more information, visit https://visitvulcan.com/event/thunder-on-the-mountain-3/.

Fourth of July Trample at 2nd Ave North Birmingham

Participants can enjoy a July 4 ride around Birmingham with Redemptive Cycles at 6 p.m. The night will end with the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show.

The event is free, and more information can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1001228238285285.

Fire on the Water at Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park is hosting an Independence Day celebration on July 3 at 5 p.m. Flip Side Watersports will put on an exciting wakeboarding show with some of the top wakeboarders in the nation. There will also be food and beverage trucks onsite, and fireworks.

The cost is $10 per car for Pelham residents. Proof of residency will be required. Non-Pelham residents must pay $15 per vehicle. For more information, visit https://www.pelhamalabama.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=8924.

Birmingham Barons vs Rocket City Trash Pandas at Regions Field

Regions Field will see the Birmingham Barons play the Rocket City Trash Pandas on July 3 at 6 p.m. Along with the game and ballpark food, there will be a fireworks show.

Tickets are $10 a piece, but veterans, active military and children under 4 are free. To learn more, visit https://www.milb.com/birmingham/tickets/promotions.

Independence Day Celebration at American Village in Montevallo

Celebrate the holiday with over 50 patriotic events throughout the day. Attendees can expect food, children’s activities, yard games, a farm animal petting area and music. The evening will feature encounters with patriots of the past and fireworks show.

Gates open at 9 a.m., but there is no admission after 8 p.m. Programming begins at 11:30 a.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Admission is $5, and veterans, active military and children ages 4 and under get in free.

For more information, visit https://www.americanvillage.org/independence-day/.

Sloss’s Fourth of July Block Party at Sloss Furnace

Sloss Furnaces is hosting its first Fireworks at the Furnace on July 4. The event will feature music, food and drink trucks as well as a view of the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free, but you must reserve a ticket to attend. To learn more, visit https://www.slossmetalarts.com/event-details/4th-of-july-block-party-sloss-furnaces.