Holiday Spectacular again set for this month

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stewart Edmonds, Red Mountain Theatre. The Holiday Spectacular performance at Red Mountain Theatre Company in 2021.

Red Mountain Theatre is gearing up for its Holiday Spectacular, an event that has become a seasonal tradition for people in the area, said Terri Osborne, the company’s marketing manager.

“People have been sharing online how coming to the Holiday Spectacular has become their family tradition,” Osborne said. “It’s even more special now that Red Mountain Theatre is in the new Arts Campus — it really feels like a special event to get dressed up and come here together.”

The Holiday Spectacular will run Dec. 1-18 at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The show, which is appropriate for all ages, will blend musical numbers both deeply traditional and brightly modern. They will be performed by Birmingham’s best talent and RMT’s Performing Ensembles, which are made up of 75 artists age 9 to 18 who rehearse year-round.

The selections will range from Celtic carols to recent seasonal songs from popular artists, plus choreography and a few animal cast members provided by Tickled Pink Petting Zoo.

The evening performance on Dec. 10 will be ASL-interpreted.

Keith Cromwell, RMT executive director, said this time of year is “a time to focus on what unites us.”

He invited Birmingham to “bring the family, bring your friends, and let’s really celebrate together.”

The RMT Arts Campus is located in downtown Birmingham at 1600 3rd Avenue South. Tickets for Holiday Spectacular can be purchased online at redmountaintheatre.org.

Tickets start at $32 for adults and $25 for children.

For groups of 10 or more, email santhony@redmountaintheatre.org.