Historic Hollywood Tour of Homes set for Saturday, April 28

× Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Seth and Shelley Grissom and their children Ann Blevins, 4, and Miller, 1, stand outside their home on La Prado Place in the historic Hollywood neighborhood of Homewood. Their home will be part of the Historic Home Tour celebrating Hollywood's centennial.

It's not too late to get your tickets for this weekend's Historic Hollywood Tour of Homes presented by the Hollywood Garden Club.

On Saturday, April 28, the Hollywood Garden Club will offer the chance to walk in century-old footsteps with the Historic Hollywood Tour of Homes. The tour will feature the home of Seth and Shelley Grissom at 220 La Prado Place along with the homes at 205 Bonita Drive and 312 English Circle, which were part of the Better Home Shows of 1925 and 1926.

The biennial Historic Home Tour began in the 1980s, but this year’s tour, marking the 100th anniversary of Hollywood’s creation, will be the first tour since 2018. According to the Garden Club, the houses are close enough together to create a comfortable walking tour, and water and lemonade will be offered at each site.

Tickets are $40 and can be bought online in advance or at the door of each home. Proceeds benefit the Garden Club’s neighborhood beautification efforts and Shades Cahaba Elementary.

For tickets, parking details, a tour map and other information, visit bit.ly/hollywoodhometour2024.