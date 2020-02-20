Highlands College set to host half marathon, 10K

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Highlands College. The Highlands College Half Marathon and 10K willbe March 21. × 2 of 2 Expand Highlands College Half Marathon and 10K. Prev Next

Highlands College will host the Highlands College Half Marathon and 10K on March 21.

Both races will begin at 7 a.m., starting and finishing at the Samford University Track at 801 University Park Place. The half marathon will cost $95, and the 10K will cost $55.

Highlands College Marketing and Communications Project Manager Rebecca Nesbitt said all of the Highlands College student body will participate in the race. She said the race builds character while also promoting a healthy lifestyle.

“The races are a part of an overall commitment to the holistic development of Highlands College students that happens through a comprehensive training approach,” she said. “One specific area of training students receive is character formation. Highlands College challenges students to live a life of excellence through living a healthy, active lifestyle and to grow their leadership abilities.”

Nesbitt said training for the race has brought the students closer together.

“Students also develop a Christ-like character through time spent in relationships with peers,” she said. “Many students create running groups to encourage and hold each other accountable in the training process. Preparing for and competing in the races teach students how to persevere through difficult circumstances together.”

Event proceeds will help fund the race, but excess money will support the college’s Eternal Impact Campaign. The campaign’s goal is to raise money to endow student tuition and renovate the college’s future home at the Church of the Highlands Grandview campus.

Participants will be able to enjoy food trucks, live music and a participation medal once the race concludes. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/HighlandsCollegeHalfMarathon.