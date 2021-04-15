HHS student achieves Eagle Scout rank with K9 project

× Expand Photos courtesy of Brett Noerager. Left: Ben Noerager. Right: Ben Noerager, Officer Jordan Suggs and Vulcan (photo cred: Janie Shelswell-White and Homewood Police Foundation)

Reuben Jon “Ben” Noerager, a member of Scouts BSA Troop 79 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in Scouts BSA.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Noerager worked with Homewood Police Department K-9 handler Officer Jordan Suggs and his K-9 Vulcan to build a scent detection wall for the K-9 Unit. The scent wall is used to train K-9’s to detect different odors such as narcotics.

Noerager began his scouting journey as a Tiger Cub in 2011 with Cub Scout Pack 279 at All Saints’ where he earned the Arrow of Light award. He crossed over from Cub Scouts and joined Troop 79 in 2016.

During the course of following the trail to Eagle Scout, Noerager has participated in many fun and exciting adventures including attending Sea Base high adventure camp in Florida where he snorkeled, fished and helped sail the 75-foot schooner “Grand Nellie” around the Florida Keys for a week. Noerager's leadership skills have been honed by attending the National Youth Leadership Training program and through serving as patrol leader and senior patrol leader with Troop 79. He is also a member of the Order of the Arrow. This summer he will be attending both Northern Tier high adventure camp in the boundary waters of Minnesota and Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

Noerager is a sophomore at Homewood High School where he is on the junior varsity soccer team. He is also a member of All Saints’ Episcopal Church. He will formally be presented with the Eagle Scout award at a Court of Honor ceremony at All Saints’ Episcopal Church.

— Submitted by Brett Noerager.