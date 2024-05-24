HFD honors first paramedic class

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Fire Department

Today, during the 50th National EMS Week, the Homewood Fire Department celebrated the 51st anniversary of Alabama's first paramedic class--of which nine were members from the Homewood Fire Department.

In honor of the incredible legacy these individuals created for fire and EMS in our state, a plaque will be proudly displayed at the Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services System's office in downtown Birmingham.

"We're honored to pay tribute to these trailblazers and the foundation they laid for us in the past, present, and future of public safety," the department posted on their Facebook page. "Here's to their remarkable contributions and the countless lives they've impacted. Thank you for your dedication and service!"