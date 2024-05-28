HFD, city council member complete Murph challenge

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Homewood Fire Department

Homewood City Council member Jennifer Andress joined the Homewood Fire Department on Memorial Day in the annual Murph Challenge.

The event is held in memory of Navy SEAL Lt. Michael Murphy and includes a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and another one-mile run.

HFD shared a photo of Andress and her son, John, along with some of the HFD members.

"Today, on Memorial Day, we honor and remember the brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Despite the storms, our crew members came together this morning to perform the Murph workout as a tribute," the post said. "Their dedication embodies the spirit of resilience and gratitude. We were extremely excited that Jennifer Andress, Homewood City Council, Ward 5, Place 1 and her son, John, were able to join us!"