HCS superintendent to delay retirement amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bill Cleveland will retire on June 30 and plans to join LEAN Frog Business Solutions as the vice president of sales and operations.

Bill Cleveland announced Tuesday night that he would be temporarily delaying his retirement of superintendent of Homewood City Schools.

Cleveland, who has been superintendent for 12 years, had plans to retire June 30. However, many uncertainties have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release.

“The Board of Education is thankful for his continued leadership as we navigate through this difficult situation in our community, state, and nation,” the release said.