Haute Pink fundraiser set for Oct. 12

Haute Pink, hosted by Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center, was designed to honor and support every individual impacted by breast cancer. This year’s show takes place on October 12 at The Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus and features 10 breast cancer survivors and one co-survivor who will walk the runway in fashions created just for them by local fashion designers.

Models:

Catheryn A. Orihuela - Birmingham

Dondra Goldsby - Birmingham

Erika Todd - Birmingham

Ebony Arrington Steele - Birmingham

Beth Curry - Vestavia Hills

Lauren DeMoss- Homewood

Brenda Ladun- Homewood

Designers:

Daniel Grier - Birmingham

Kendra Weeks - Birmingham

Elizabeth Anne Singleton - Birmingham

Tickets to the event are $100 and can be purchased at hautepink.swell.gives.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center began as an initiative of the Women’s Breast Health Fund of the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham to research breast cancer needs in central Alabama. As a result, Forge was launched in 2016 as a unique, collaborative pilot project of the Women’s Breast Health Fund and the four major health care systems in central Alabama (Ascension St. Vincent’s, UAB, Brookwood Baptist, and Grandview) to meet those needs, providing wrap-around supportive services for survivors and their loved ones.

Forge offers strength by creating personalized survivorship plans and pairing clients with volunteer mentors who have "been there, too" to listen and go to appointments; provides resources such as health and wellness classes, free professional mental health counseling, support groups, and gas cards/Lyft rides for transportation to medical appointments; and works to build a community of survivors and volunteers to Forge a new future together.

For more information, visit forgeon.org.