Harrison Theatre to host 'The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe'

From Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, the Harrison Theatre at Samford University will host "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe," a Theater for Youth Show.

This performance, part of the Emma Taylor Theatre for Youth Series, is based on C.S. Lewis's renowned novel. Presented primarily by Samford theater students, the show aims to convey the timeless themes of love, faith, courage, and the triumph of good over evil found in Lewis's literary works.

Tickets can be purchased online at samford.edu/wrightcenter.