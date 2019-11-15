Hardin steps in as new Ward 5 councilor

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. John Hardin is sworn in as Homewood’s new Ward 5 city councilor Nov. 4. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Hardin listens during the Nov. 4 meeting as Homewood’s new Ward 5 city councilor. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Jim Hughey swears John Hardin in as Homewood’s new Ward 5 city councilor Nov. 4. Prev Next

As John Hardin finished getting sworn in Nov. 4 as the new Ward 5 Homewood city councilor, words from City Council President Peter Wright rang throughout the chambers.

“Alright, Mr. Hardin, come take your seat and get to work,” Wright said.

Hardin is ready to answer that call to get to work for the city of Homewood.

Wright occupied the second seat in Ward 5 before former Council President Bruce Limbaugh abruptly resigned in early October. Wright took over as the council president, leaving a vacant seat in Ward 5. After four candidates interviewed, Hardin emerged as the new councilor after the council unanimously approved the choice.

Fellow Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress said she knew Hardin was the right person for the job during the interview process.

“John was professional, even-keeled and open and ready to serve Homewood with me and my co-councilors,” she said. “John’s level-headedness and even temperament are a perfect fit for this job, and I am thrilled to serve Ward 5 alongside him.”

Hardin will serve as the Ward 5 councilor for a year until the newly appointed council takes over after the 2020 election in Homewood, but he said he wants to be able to positively impact Ward 5.

“I feel like this is a fabulous city,” Hardin said. “I love Homewood. The two city council members in our district have always done a great job, and I never wanted to go against them. But when the situation happened where Peter was going to move to president, it opened up an opportunity for me to serve our city.”

He also applauded the work Ward 5 Reps. Andress and Wright have done over the years, while saying he wants to follow in their footsteps in representing Homewood in the right way.

“Peter Wright and Jennifer Andress have done an outstanding job representing Ward 5,” he said. “ My goal is to do as good of a job as they did, by being accessible to the constituents, being proactive on issues for Ward 5 and for the city of Homewood.”

While this is Hardin’s first public service role, he has served on many nonprofit boards in the past. Hardin currently sells commercial real estate with Shannon Waltchack, where he began Jan. 1 of this year. Hardin is from Texas and graduated from Texas A&M University.

Hardin has been in the Homewood area since 1992, when he moved from Washington, D.C., to work at the Daniel Corporation.

He said some of his expertise he’s bringing to the council includes zoning and financial matters.

The first things Hardin wants to do as the newly appointed councilor are understand the problems surrounding the city and the processes of the City Council.

Mayor Scott McBrayer said he is excited to see what Hardin brings to the table.

“We are excited for you and the opportunities,” McBrayer said during the Nov. 4 City Council meeting. “What a great addition to our council, and we’re glad to have you serving with us.”

Andress said Hardin is ready to help the Homewood community.

"John has a clear-eyed pragmatism about him and is truly one of the most upstanding people I know,” she said. “He loves Homewood, like we all do, and is ready to serve at this level. His wife, Ann, is Homewood-grown, and they have raised four outstanding children in our community.”

During the Nov. 4 council meeting, all council members expressed positive feelings toward Hardin, who said he just wants to help out his city and serve the people of Homewood correctly.

Wright believes Hardin will help the council with his unique skill set.

“John will bring a deep and experienced understanding and love for this community, as he has lived here for several decades,” Wright said. “He knows Homewood. He is a man of integrity and highly regarded by others in our city and especially throughout Ward 5 where he is well known.”

Wright said Hardin’s real estate background will be something the council utilizes during his term, as well.

With Hardin taking over the Ward 5 seat, he said continuing to push Homewood in the right direction is his ultimate goal while he serves on the council.

“I think the city has been run very well over the last 10 years,” Hardin said. “They have done a fabulous job over the years. If we can keep the city running at that level and I have some small part in that, that would be something I would like to do.”