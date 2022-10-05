Halloween-themed fun run coming to Samford University

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Samford University Samford University as seen from the new Cooney Hall, home of the Brock School of Business.

Every year, the Kappa Rho chapter of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity hosts an on-campus event where they raise money for two organizations: Family Promise of Birmingham and Manufacture Good (formerly Magic City Woodworks).

Family Promise of Birmingham aims to provide a network of diverse faith and civic organizations working together to provide safe, home-like lodging where homeless families can stay together while working to regain their independence.

Manufacture Good strives to help young men bridge the intimidating gap between unemployment and meaningful employment.

This year, the fraternity is bringing our event to more than just the Samford community.

“As Samford students, we are also a part of the Homewood community and believe that engagement between students and residents is vital to a healthy communal identity,” said Jacob Manning with the fraternity.

The fraternity is hosting a 2-mile Halloween-themed fun run on Oct. 15 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Racers are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costumes, engage in friendly competition and donate to benefit local organizations.

The race starts and ends at the church and will have after-race festivities that provide fun for the whole family. Activities include bouncy houses, face paint, balloon animals, food trucks, a raffle basket tent and more. The race begins at 8 a.m. and the event ends at 12 p.m.

-- Submitted by the Kappa Rho chapter of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity