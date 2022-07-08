Gregg Wadsworth To Lead Homewood Rotary Club

Gregg Wadsworth has been elected Homewood Rotary president for the 2022-2023 club year. He was installed by Rotary International assistant district governor Derek Brown at the club’s June 23 meeting.

Wadsworth, regional accounting support manager with Buffalo Rock, has been a Rotarian since 2008.

Other newly-installed officers are Jennifer Kyle, program chair/president-elect; Jo-Ann Bradley, secretary; Kathryn Henry, treasurer; and Peter Bradley, sergeant-at-arms.

The leadership team also includes RI Foundation director Michael O’Kelley, club foundation director Bo Duke, youth service director Mike Hathorne, club service/membership director Mary Lou Reynolds and immediate past president Rhett McCreight.

Homewood Rotary supports local, national and international projects through service and financial commitment. Its annual college scholarship program has assisted hundreds of Homewood High School graduates over five decades. Third-graders at Homewood’s three elementary schools enjoy receiving dictionaries personally presented by Rotarians.

The club also supports varied other projects and services that impact residents of all ages. To meet these financial needs, the club is known for its Chalk Art Festival at We Love Homewood Day each May, a St. Patrick’s Day auction and other fund-raising opportunities.

Homewood Rotary meets on Thursdays at noon at Homewood Library.

-- Submitted by Mary Wimberley