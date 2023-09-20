Grace House to celebrate its 10th annual Pumpkin Festival

× Expand Photo from Eventbrite.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (September 19, 2023) – The 10th Annual Pumpkin Festival is set to take place at Homewood Central Park, hosted by the Grace House Junior Board on October 14th, running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children's admission is priced at $10, granting each child a ticket that includes a pumpkin, a goody bag, and access to all festival games and inflatables. Admission for adults is free.

For those interested in attending, registration can be completed at eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-pumpkin-festival-tickets-717414886237.

The Pumpkin Festival boasts an array of activities, including balloon animals, face painting, an inflatable spider climb, and a selection of food trucks featuring local favorites. Attendees will also have the opportunity to choose their ideal pumpkin for carving into a masterpiece.

Additionally, the event will showcase local food vendors offering delectable fall-themed treats and beverages.

The Pumpkin Festival celebrates the onset of autumn, providing an eagerly anticipated opportunity for friends and families to come together, immerse themselves in the season's spirit, and forge enduring memories. This beloved community gathering promises to be more impressive than ever before.

All proceeds from the Pumpkin Festival go directly to support Grace House Ministries' transformative program for foster care girls in Alabama. Attendees are encouraged to drop by, acquire a pumpkin, engage in games, and enjoy food truck offerings while contributing to the welfare of Grace House girls.

About Grace House: The 40 girls who call Grace House home rely on this ministry to meet their daily basic needs like food, clothing, and education: just like other children rely on their biological families. They’re counting on us to be that family for them. As the only program in the Birmingham area dedicated exclusively to serving Alabama girls in foster care, Grace House is meeting a critical need in our community.

For more information, please visit grace-house.org.