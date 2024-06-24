Get to Know: Dave Evans

× Expand Courtesy of Dave Evans Dave Evans has played the bass guitar for several years.

Dave Evans has been playing bass guitar for many years, and he currently plays in the bands Fuzzy Puppies and Simone Durand Trio all over the area, including Oak Hill Bar & Grill in downtown Homewood.

Q. Who are your influences?

The Police, Geddy Lee from Rush, Gene Simmons of Kiss and Robert Deleo from Stone Temple Pilots. And then band-wise, my earliest influence, what really turned me on to music was The Beatles, and then later on, Rush and punk stuff like the Ramones.

Q. When did you think you would be pretty good at this?

Probably my earliest realization of that was in high school. I was learning a lot of difficult stuff. I was a little Rush freak. And so, at the time, Geddy Lee was considered somebody really difficult to emulate and I did, and did a lot of it. I learned a lot of their catalog, at least up into the early 1980s, and that helped. Later on, when I actually started getting into bands, I got thrust into a bass player position with a band in Birmingham with guys that were all older than me.

And when I had people who were successful playing music in Birmingham or in the local music scene, they would compliment me on what I was doing. That's when I realized I might be pretty good at it.

Q. Where can people see you play?

I play with a band called The Fuzzy Puppies and also the Simone Durand Trio. We play at Oak Hill in the Homewood area and other spots. I also fill in with other bands including Outshine and Nacho Daddy.

Q. What’s something interesting about you that people may not know?

I'm a computer geek and have developed databases. My day job is with a group of people who build space flight hardware that goes up to the International Space Station.

