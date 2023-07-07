Full Moon Bar-b-que launces 4th annual giveback program: ‘Backpack Blessings' to support 150 children of Alabama and Mississippi

× Expand Graphic courtesy of Full Moon Bar-B-Que.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Full Moon Bar-B-Que is thrilled to announce that nominations for a child to receive a ‘Backpack Blessings’ are open today. ‘Backpack Blessings’ is an initiative that provides food, supplies, and hope to the children of Alabama and Mississippi through anonymous nominations. Full Moon BBQ will be accepting nominations through an online nomination form from July 6, through Sunday, July 16.

During this fourth year of the campaign, the Full Moon BBQ team has pledged to give fifty more backpacks than last year’s initiative, making it possible for 150 recipients to receive a Backpack Blessing just in time for school to start back in early August. Each Nike backpack will be filled with a Full Moon BBQ gift card, a Walmart gift card, and an array of school supplies, totaling a value of $200.

“We started Backpack Blessings back in 2020 and it has been an initiative near and dear to our hearts ever since,” states Joe Maluff, co-owner of Full Moon BBQ. “This fourth year is extra special because we are giving out more backpack blessings than we ever have before.”

“This is a tradition that the entire Full Moon BBQ team looks forward to every year,” states David Maluff, co-owner of Full Moon BBQ. “Every child deserves the opportunity to start their school year off prepared and confident. We’re thankful to have the resources and abilities to provide the children of Alabama and Mississippi with the tools they need to succeed.”

To nominate a deserving child in the state of Alabama or Mississippi, please visit the online entry form and complete the nomination with detailed and specific information explaining why your nominee is deserving of a ‘Backpack Blessing.’ There will be 150 winners, and each backpack will be available for pick up at the Full Moon BBQ location that they select through the nomination form.

For more information about the Fall 2023 ‘Backpack Blessings’ initiative and Full Moon Bar-B-Que, please visit fullmoonbbq.com or contact Krista Conlin at Krista@KCProjects.net.

About Full Moon Bar-B-Que

Full Moon Bar-B-Que has been in operation since 1986. The Maluff brothers, David and Joe, have grown the business while continuing a family-owned tradition that caters to folks who know great 'que from the rest. The wood smoke from every Full Moon restaurant's fire pit shows the Birmingham-born brothers' commitment to top-notch bar-b-que. At the same time, they satisfy a variety of tastes with fresh salads, hand-breaded chicken tenders, farm-raised catfish, Buffalo-style wings and overstuffed baked potatoes.

From the famous Full Moon chow-chow to the baked-fresh-daily Half Moon cookies, Full Moon Bar-B-Que makes sure to use the freshest ingredients in their homemade selections. Most importantly, it's all served with a healthy helping of true Southern hospitality. You can dine in, get it to go or take advantage of Full Moon's catering and portable BBQ pits. However, you choose, Full Moon will have you beaming! "Full Moon BBQ is the “Best Little Pork House.”