Friends of the Library book store reopens

When the Friends of the Homewood Public Library Bookstore closed in March, 2020, no one realized it would be over a year before the much-loved store, and its volunteers, would return, the library said in a statement.

"The library received numerous phone calls and emails every week asking when the Friends Bookstore would reopen," said Library Director Deborah Fout. "I’m very pleased to have them back.”

The Friends Bookstore reopened this week, and its hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

The Friends of the Homewood Public Library is a non-profit organization committed to supporting the missions and goals of the Homewood Public Library by providing funds to be used for items that are not included in the regular Library budget.

For more information, contact the Friends Bookstore at (205) 332-6651.

— Submitted by Heather Cover