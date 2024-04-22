Friends of Homewood Library Book Sale set for May 2-4

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Friends of the Homewood Public Library are hosting a $7 Bag Sale in the Friends Bookstore on the lower level of the Homewood Public Library on May 2-4, 2024 from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. Bags will be provided.

All proceeds from the bag sale benefit the Homewood Public Library.

The Friends of Homewood Public Library is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to support theHomewood Public Library. Friends make it possible to provide services that would not otherwise bepossible by raising funds and by providing volunteers. Their goals including providing equipment andprogram funding for the library.