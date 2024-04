× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens are hosting their annual Earth Day celebration, "Earth Day at the Gardens," on Saturday, April 27 from noon to 2 p.m.

Guests are invited to join in cultivating a passion for plants, gardens, and the environment. A family yoga session will take place on the Formal Lawn from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the event website bbgardens.org.