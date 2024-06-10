Free book for kids at Summer Reading at Homewood Public Library

× Expand Gabby Bass-Butler giving a free book coupon to a summer reader. Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library.

The Homewood Public Library’s summer reading program kicked off on May 20 for kids, teens, and adults at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr.

Until August 4th, patrons can sign up, read or listen to books and enter prize drawings. For kids ages 0-12, they can pick up a summer reading bag and a coupon to pick out a book from the Friends Bookstore on the lower-level Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Friends Bookstore is operated by the Friends of the Homewood Public Library. The non-profit organization's purpose is to support the library. Friends make it possible to provide services that would not otherwise be possible, by raising funds and by providing volunteer labor. Their goals include providing needed equipment and books for the library and sponsoring programs such as the Summer Reading Program. Karine Kersh, Friends Bookstore volunteer, said “Getting a free book as a child is such a special experience. The joy they feel when choosing their own books is heartwarming, and we're pleased to see new visitors exploring and discovering our bookstore.”

Cristina Castor, Head of Children’s Services is excited to partner with the Friends on this project," Castor said. "The Children's Department's Summer Reading sign ups have been 10 times more exciting and successful thanks to the Friends Bookstore. Without their generosity, patience, and enthusiasm for helping with our biggest program of the year, we would not be able to hand out thousands of free books to children.

As of June 5, over 1,200 children had signed up for summer reading. Not only were the children able to pick up a book in the Friends Bookstore, but their parents or caregivers were also able to shop for themselves, Castor said.

"Our partnership with the Friends benefits both departments, but most importantly the bookstore gains new customers and added financial support," she said. "Patrons are always surprised when they find out that we have a bookstore in the lower level of our library, and we are just as excited to show them something new that they have not been before! Libraries truly are a wonderful thing, and in Homewood, our Friends Bookstore helps us stay that way."