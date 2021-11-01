First Responders 5K raises more than $27,000

by

×

1 of 5

5K4.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Andre

The city of Homewood celebrated its first-ever First Responders 5K on Oct. 30, 2021 in downtown Homewood.

×

2 of 5

5K1.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Andre

The city of Homewood celebrated its first-ever First Responders 5K on Oct. 30, 2021 in downtown Homewood.

×

3 of 5

5K2.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Andre

The city of Homewood celebrated its first-ever First Responders 5K on Oct. 30, 2021 in downtown Homewood.

×

4 of 5

5K3.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Andre

The city of Homewood celebrated its first-ever First Responders 5K on Oct. 30, 2021 in downtown Homewood.

×

5 of 5

5K5.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Andre

The city of Homewood celebrated its first-ever First Responders 5K on Oct. 30, 2021 in downtown Homewood.

The first Homewood First Responders 5K was a "raging success," said Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress, who helped organize the event.

"We raised over $27,000 and had 161 runners," Andress said.

The money will go toward funding the city's police and fire departments.