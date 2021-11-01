First Responders 5K raises more than $27,000

1 of 5
Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Andre
The city of Homewood celebrated its first-ever First Responders 5K on Oct. 30, 2021 in downtown Homewood.
2 of 5
Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Andre
The city of Homewood celebrated its first-ever First Responders 5K on Oct. 30, 2021 in downtown Homewood.
3 of 5
Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Andre
The city of Homewood celebrated its first-ever First Responders 5K on Oct. 30, 2021 in downtown Homewood.
4 of 5
Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Andre
The city of Homewood celebrated its first-ever First Responders 5K on Oct. 30, 2021 in downtown Homewood.
5 of 5
Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Andre
The city of Homewood celebrated its first-ever First Responders 5K on Oct. 30, 2021 in downtown Homewood.
The first Homewood First Responders 5K was a "raging success," said Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress, who helped organize the event.
"We raised over $27,000 and had 161 runners," Andress said.
The money will go toward funding the city's police and fire departments.