First Responders 5K raises more than $27,000

The first Homewood First Responders 5K was a "raging success," said Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress, who helped organize the event.

"We raised over $27,000 and had 161 runners," Andress said.

The money will go toward funding the city's police and fire departments.