First Light's 2024 Big Apple Gala set for April 25

× Expand Image courtesy of Independent Presbyterian Church.

Scheduled for April 25 at 6 p.m., the Big Apple Gala will take place at The Farrell in Homewood. Hosted by Independent Presbyterian Church, the event aims to benefit First Light, fostering an evening of hope and compassion. Attendees are encouraged to don their favorite "modern cocktail" attire, reminiscent of the iconic Big Apple style.

The gala promises an elegant affair, featuring gourmet NYC cuisine by Tre Luna, a variety of beverages including beer, wine, and a bourbon education tasting led by Scott Jones of Jones is Thirsty. Tito's vodka cocktails inspired by the energy of New York City will also be served.

Guests will be treated to live music and inspiring speeches throughout the night. Beyond its social aspect, the gala serves as a reminder of the community's duty to address homelessness and provide support to vulnerable women and their families.

For more information, visit firstlightshelter.org.