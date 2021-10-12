Fence variances for Pink House approved

× Expand File photo. Susan Way Zuber with the HPC said the commission began work last September on a documentary about the history of the “Pink House,” located at 214 Edgewood Blvd.

The Homewood City Council approved two front yard fence variances at 214 Edgewood Boulevard, also known as the “Pink House,” at its Oct. 11 meeting.

The homeowners, Clayton and Rachel Mobley, sought to replace an existing fence that extends down Roseland Drive with a wrought-iron fence while also building a wrought-iron fence on top of an existing wall that faces the road, said their attorney, Bob Fowlkes.

The fences will allow people to partially see into the property, as opposed to the current condition, which does not allow for anybody to see onto the historic property, Fowlkes said. Fowlkes cited public interest in the property as a hardship, along with the uniqueness of the five-lot property.

The council also approved amendments to the fiscal year 2022 budget to include about $317,000 for the Reese Street sidewalk project, which will pull funding from the Interstate 65 diverging diamond project, which will be in the fiscal year 2023 budget as well. Another amendment added about $34,000 to restore previous-level funding for the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority.

In other business, the council:

Gave Hero Doughnuts right of way access to improve and elevate outdoor seating areas

Set a public hearing for Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. for the vacation of a portion of an unnamed alley between 1722 28 th Avenue South and 1715 27 th Court South, along with the vacation of a portion of 27 th Terrace South

Avenue South and 1715 27 Court South, along with the vacation of a portion of 27 Terrace South Approved a variance for an internally-illuminated canopy sign in downtown sign district #1 at 2821 Central Avenue.

Approved a front yard fence variance at 320 Kenilworth Drive

Sold the property located at 311 Oxmoor Road for $60,000

Set a Nov. 8 public hearing for consideration of changes to the landscaping and tree requirements

Authorized Mayor Patrick McClusky to execute the certificate of estoppel for Brookwood Mall and to sign a contract with T-Mobile for mobile network data.

Authorized McClusky to sign a contract for Red Mountain Park budget appropriations and for the Alternate 1 Greensprings project

Authorized McClusky to advertise and set a bid date for the 18 th Street Improvement West Project

Street Improvement West Project Approved a liquor license for Little Donkey’s new location at 2701 18 th Street South, suite 200

Street South, suite 200 Approved vouchers for period between Sept. 28 and Oct. 11

The council also sent the following items to the following committees: