The Dance Foundation names new Director of Development

The Dance Foundation has announced Allison Parker the Director of Development as the organization enters its 50th anniversary season.

In this new position, Parker will spearhead efforts to secure grant and sponsorship funding for The Dance Foundation’s diverse community outreach programs. And, with the 50th anniversary around the corner (2025), Parker sets out to amplify the powerful stories of lives transformed through dance.

“There are so many wonderful aspects of The Dance Foundation – programming, education, wellness, and joy - and I am eager to tell the stories of lives changed and communities impacted through our mission,” Parker said.

She firmly believes that well-told stories and a cohesive brand direction can unite mission-minded individuals for the greatest collective impact.

An alumna of Auburn University, Parker is a passionate advocate for the arts, having experienced the profound benefits of dancing, painting, and music. Parker is thrilled to bring her love for the arts to The Dance Foundation, where she aims to share the organization’s impactful programs with the community and attract additional donors to support their mission.

“We are thrilled to have Allison with us as our new Development Director," said Executive Director Diane Litsey. "She brings an abundance of expertise, energy, and ideas to our efforts to raise funds, increase awareness, and cultivate engagement for The Dance Foundation. Allison is part of our leadership team to help us share our mission that dance is for every body.”

Parker joins The Dance Foundation with a wealth of experience from the title industry. She previously held the positions of VP of Operations at South Oak Title and VP of Client Services at Title Success Solutions. At South Oak Title, Parker demonstrated exceptional leadership by expanding a local small business from five employees to a regional powerhouse with 35 local employees and 10 partner offices. Her tenure at Title Success Solutions saw her facilitating mergers and acquisitions, working closely with nationwide clients on operations, culture improvements, exit planning, technology integration, continuing education, and strategic marketing, and public relations.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Parker is a dedicated mother of four. She enjoys an active lifestyle that includes running, playing tennis, traveling, and savoring excellent food and wine. Known for her knack for discovering the best coffee spots, she balances her busy schedule with family time, cheering on her children at their various activities. She and her husband, Matt, are raising their family in her hometown of Mountain Brook.

The Dance Foundation is a non-profit organization serving the community through the power of dance since 1975. To learn more about The Dance Foundation, visit thedancefoundation.org.