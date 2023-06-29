Crime down from 10-year average in Homewood

×
Crime in the city of Homewood in 2022 was down from the city’s 10-year average, while four categories were up from 2021 and another four were down from the previous year.
Sgt. John Carr said crime was down a total of 11% from the 10-year average in 2022.
Crime categories that increased from 2021 numbers were:
- Burglary: 108 in 2022, up from 80 in 2021
- Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle: 167 in 2022, up from 132 in 2021
- Vehicle theft: 125 in 2022, up from 72 in 2021
- Theft: 779 in 2022, up from 769 in 2021
- Crime categories that decreased from 2021 numbers were:
- Robbery: 23 in 2022, down from 24 in 2021
- Sex Crimes: 11 in 2022, down from 16 in 2021
- Assault: 92 in 2022, down from 95 in 2021
- Homicide: 3 in 2022, down from 5 in 2021
- Carr said in comparing 2022 totals to the city’s 10-year averages, the data shows:
- Burglaries were down 25% compared to a 10-year average of 144 per year
- Robberies were down 32% compared to an average of 34
- Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle was down 19% compared to an average of 207
- Vehicle thefts were up 27% compared to an average of 91
- Sex crimes were down 31% compared to an average of 16
- Assaults were one case above the 10-year average of 91
- Homicides were up 56% compared to an average of 1.3
- Thefts were down 12% compared to an average of 885
Fire department calls increase
Total fire calls were up from 2021, increasing from 4,686 in 2021 to 4,755 in 2022, according to Capt. Mark Shannon with the Homewood Fire Department.
Calls are broken down by the type of incident, Shannon said. Statistics show that three categories of calls remained the same year to year, while four categories saw an increase.
Two categories saw a decrease in the number of calls from 2021 to 2022.
- Fire calls: 98 in 2022, up from 81 in 2021
- Rupture/explosion: 3 in 2022, down from 6 in 2021
- EMS/rescue: 3,128 in both 2022 and 2021
- Hazardous condition: 99 in 2022, up from 86 in 2021
- Service calls: 428 in 2022, down from 445 in 2021
- Good intent: 275 in 2022, up from 242 in 2021
- False calls: 693 in 2022, up from 667 in 2021
- Severe weather: 28 in both 2022 and 2021
- Other: 3 in both 2022 and 2021