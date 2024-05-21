'Creating a Backyard Wildlife Habitat' workshop with Master Gardener Peggy Thompson set for June 12

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

On Wednesday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., an informative session on "Creating a Backyard Wildlife Habitat" will be held in the Conference Room oof Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The event will feature Master Gardener Peggy Thompson, who will share her experience in establishing a certified backyard wildlife habitat.

Attendees will learn about the essential considerations for planning and nurturing a thriving ecosystem in their own backyards.

In addition to Peggy Thompson's insights, the event will include a guided walk through the Kaul Wildflower Garden's new "living bird feeder," led by horticulturist Keith Turney. This session promises to be both educational and inspiring for gardening enthusiasts and wildlife supporters.

Tickets are available for $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. For more information, visit bbgardens.org.