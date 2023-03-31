Council sends Morris Boulevard traffic calming to committee

Photo by Erin Nelson.
Morris Boulevard and Sterrett Avenue in Homewood. Traffic-calming measures were discussed at the Feb. 27 Homewood City Council meeting regarding speeding on Morris Boulevard.
The Homewood City Council on Feb. 27 voted to rescind an ordinance that had previously eliminated a second phase of traffic-calming measures on Morris Boulevard, along with allowing the public safety committee to continue discussing both phase one and two of the project.
Councilor Nick Sims said there is still ongoing discussion in the committee about how best to slow drivers down and make it a safer area. A stop sign was brought further out into the road where Morris Boulevard meets Sterrett Avenue, and the city added striping and reflectors, but speeding is still occurring, Sims said.
The city previously eliminated phase two of the project due to building materials not being available, but a resolution passed on Feb. 27 rescinded that, while keeping phase one open for discussion. Sims said additions to phase one and whatever phase two eventually includes can be done together, but decisions are still being made.
The council also voted to add $65,000 from the city’s carryover fund balance to the Homewood Public Library’s capital fund for various improvements.
The money will cover renovations that include remodeling ADA-accessible restrooms and adding new carpet and paint to both the interior entrances and the lobby area, Library Director Judith Wright said.
In other business, the council:
- Condemned 1509 Beckham Drive. The owners are working to get the home cleaned up.
- Upheld a public works committee decision to reject a request to work in the right-of-way to construct a parking pad at 401 Yorkshire Drive
- Authorized Mayor Patrick McClusky to sign a resolution for ALDOT to rehabilitate the pavement on Interstate 65 from the Raleigh Avenue overpass to 1st Avenue North. The work will start in early summer.
- Approved the renewal of a contract with Rivertree for the purpose of conducting sales tax and business license audits
- Approved contractual services to fulfill arborist services
- Approved a request to work in the right-of-way along Central Avenue adjacent to 1722 28th Avenue South
- Approved a request to work in the right-of-way adjacent to 505 Windsor Drive
- Approved one sign variance at 169 State Farm Parkway, rejecting several other requests
- Rejected a sign variance request for 201 Greensprings Highway