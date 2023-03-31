Council sends Morris Boulevard traffic calming to committee

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Morris Boulevard and Sterrett Avenue in Homewood. Traffic-calming measures were discussed at the Feb. 27 Homewood City Council meeting regarding speeding on Morris Boulevard.

The Homewood City Council on Feb. 27 voted to rescind an ordinance that had previously eliminated a second phase of traffic-calming measures on Morris Boulevard, along with allowing the public safety committee to continue discussing both phase one and two of the project.

Councilor Nick Sims said there is still ongoing discussion in the committee about how best to slow drivers down and make it a safer area. A stop sign was brought further out into the road where Morris Boulevard meets Sterrett Avenue, and the city added striping and reflectors, but speeding is still occurring, Sims said.

The city previously eliminated phase two of the project due to building materials not being available, but a resolution passed on Feb. 27 rescinded that, while keeping phase one open for discussion. Sims said additions to phase one and whatever phase two eventually includes can be done together, but decisions are still being made.

The council also voted to add $65,000 from the city’s carryover fund balance to the Homewood Public Library’s capital fund for various improvements.

The money will cover renovations that include remodeling ADA-accessible restrooms and adding new carpet and paint to both the interior entrances and the lobby area, Library Director Judith Wright said.

In other business, the council: