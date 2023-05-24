Council recognizes girls soccer team, appoints board representatives

× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Ho The city of Homewood recently recognized the Homewood High School girls soccer team for winning a state championship.

Sean McBride joked that the sound system of Homewood City Hall might need an interpreter to understand him.

The girls soccer coach at Homewood High School prompted laughs when he said his accent is because, “I’m originally from Montgomery.”

McBride said his brogue, which comes from him being a native of Scotland, takes some getting used to. Sort of like Homewood has gotten used to McBride’s team appearing in the state championship soccer game.

The Patriots were recognized prior to the May 22 Homewood City Council meeting for having won their second straight Class 6A state title. The squad has played in four of the past five championship games, winning two under McBride and a third in 2019 with McBride’s wife Mindy coaching.

“This is a great group of winners on the field and an even greater group of winners inside the classroom,” the coach said. “It's just a good group of girls that have played soccer nearly their whole lives and have stuck together both on the club level and at the high school level.

"That's been the key factor there," McBride said.

During the council meeting: