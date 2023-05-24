Council recognizes girls soccer team, appoints board representatives

Photo courtesy of the city of Ho
The city of Homewood recently recognized the Homewood High School girls soccer team for winning a state championship.
Sean McBride joked that the sound system of Homewood City Hall might need an interpreter to understand him.
The girls soccer coach at Homewood High School prompted laughs when he said his accent is because, “I’m originally from Montgomery.”
McBride said his brogue, which comes from him being a native of Scotland, takes some getting used to. Sort of like Homewood has gotten used to McBride’s team appearing in the state championship soccer game.
The Patriots were recognized prior to the May 22 Homewood City Council meeting for having won their second straight Class 6A state title. The squad has played in four of the past five championship games, winning two under McBride and a third in 2019 with McBride’s wife Mindy coaching.
“This is a great group of winners on the field and an even greater group of winners inside the classroom,” the coach said. “It's just a good group of girls that have played soccer nearly their whole lives and have stuck together both on the club level and at the high school level.
"That's been the key factor there," McBride said.
During the council meeting:
- Laura Stansell was appointed the Ward 5 representative to the Beautification Board and Victoria Dinges was named to an at-large position on the board. The council reopened the period to apply for the second at-large position and the Ward 3 post until 4:30 p.m. on June 26. Likewise, it reopened the opportunity to apply for the Ward 5 position on the Abatement Board; the deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. June 26.
- The council declared items as surplus that are available to the highest bidder. Those items are a 2016 Ford Tahoe, a pair of leaf blowers and miscellaneous equipment from the library.
- Carried over Village Creek Development’s request for an economic development incentives package for the former Econo Lodge property at 195 Oxmoor Road and 536 Cobb Street. A public hearing was set for 6 p.m. on June 12.
- Another public hearing was set for 6 p.m. on June 12 concerning a request for the city to vacate a portion of an unnamed city right-of-way adjacent to 328 Redfern Street.
- The council passed a resolution supporting a Jefferson County application for a TAP grant to install sidewalks, bicycle lanes and crosswalks on 21st Avenue from Vulcan Park to English Village. Mountain Brook passed a similar resolution.
- A public hearing was set for 6 p.m. June 12 for a sign variance at 2724 18th Street South.
- The council approved emergency replacement of the air conditioning unit at the public works building, pending approval from police and fire departments. Money to replace the 43-year-old unit will come from the capital carryover fund.
- The finance, public safety, public works and special issues committees will meet on June 5.