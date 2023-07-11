Council approves redevelopment of Weygand Surveyor property

× Expand Brian Krogsgard shows rendering of planned development. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

The Weygand Surveyor building on Oxmoor Road was given a new lease on life as the Homewood City Council approved a final development plan for the property.

In a specially called meeting on July 10, the council heard Under Vulcan LLC owner Brian Krogsgard’s plan to redevelop the existing two-story office building into a mixed-use development. The development will feature a combination of retail and restaurant uses on the ground floor and office space on the second floor.

The proposal also included appropriate parking, landscaping and other site improvements, including a resurveying of 169 Oxmoor Road and adjacent 173 Oxmoor Road.

“169 is going to take roughly point-one acre of land from 173, both properties I own,” Krogsgard said. “That allows for the parking and flow of traffic to work appropriately to wrap around the current Weygand Surveying building. We have a redevelopment proposal for turning it into a mixed-use facility with four primary tenants, three on the bottom and one upstairs.”

Architect Chris Faulkner said calculations revealed the need for more parking than what was available on the existing site. As a result, parking will be pulled out to the front of the street to the standards that the West Homewood Entertainment District requires.

“(We will) add the sidewalks and street lamps and create a more multi-use, greened area that we hope will be very impactful to the rest of the neighborhood,” Faulkner said. “It's planned for a restaurant, salon and retail space and then upstairs … there'll be an office space with individual offices that can be for rent. We're working primarily with Homewood residents and Homewood businesses doing their second locations, experienced operators that we're hoping to bring into this space.”

Responding to a council question, Krogsgard said the fencing around the building “is absolutely going away.” The pair added that they have informally received “extremely positive” feedback from other business owners in the area and people who live in the area.

The specially called council meeting was sandwiched between two rounds of council committee meetings. The finance committee recommended that the city enter a contract with the Cahaba Solid Waste Authority to handle its garbage and trash service.

Public Services Director Berkley Squires told the committee that Homewood is the last community in the immediate area that is handling garbage in-house. He added that his department has been “band-aiding” garbage service the past two years as a shortage of applicants to do that job has pushed him to use public works staffers.

“We've been battling this since COVID,” Squires said. “Right now, we're down to 11 full-time employees and I've got two more that are leaving around July 21. Today, with the call-ins, guys that didn't make it to work today, we were down 25 guys. We had Street Department guys running trash and garbage today.

“Pretty much every day, we can't do our normal street jobs because we're waiting to see how many people we've got to use to pick up garbage and trash,” the public works director said. “Most days we have maybe three or four guys left. Probably in the last nine months I've gotten more calls on missed garbage (pickup) than the previous 10 years I've been doing this.”

Homewood currently spends about $3.1 million on garbage, trash and recycle pickup, with Republic Services handling recyclables. As the seventh city in the solid waste authority, Homewood would roughly spend $1.577 million a year.

With the solid waste authority, residents will continue to get twice-a-week pickup – either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday – with commingled garbage and recyclables one day. If the matter is approved by the full council, AmWaste, the company used by the solid waste authority, would take over Homewood pickup on August 1.

“We’re going to struggle to get to the end of the month,” Squires said.

Also during the meetings: