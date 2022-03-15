Council approves purchase of replicate Vulcan statue

× Expand Photo by Jordan Hays. Vulcan

To commemorate The World Games, the Homewood City Council will join other entities in paying $5,000 for a replica of the Vulcan statue in Patriot Park.

The council voted at the March 14 meeting to pay Vulcans on Parade, the organizer of the effort, and will be able to choose their artist. Another Homewood resident is sponsoring a statue to go in Central Park. Other statues exist on the campus of Birmingham-Southern College and at other places around the Birmingham area. The money will come out of the city’s advertising funds.

The council also authorized chicanes to be placed in the Forest Brook neighborhood as part of an effort to slow down traffic. After studying the effect of that effort, the city will reevaluate to determine if any other measures are needed.

In other business, the council:

Adopted 2021 building codes

Adjusted building permits and fees

Approved a secondary front yard fence variance at 212 Broadway Street

Carried over contracts with the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority as the city is still waiting on contracts to be finalized

Declared miscellaneous items from the Homewood Fire Department as surplus

Approved a request to work in the right of way at 2808 18th Street South to remove and replace a panel of public sidewalk

Set a public hearing for April 11 to determine if 102 Green Springs Highway is a nuisance due to litter issues

Set a public hearing for April 11 to possibly rezone 3450 Manor Drive from R-5 attached dwelling unit to R-6 attached dwelling unit, a higher density zoning that developers say is needed

Set a public hearing for March 28 for a sign variance at 159 State Farm Parkway

Authorized city staff to assess a lien at 307 West Glenwood Drive for the costs of demolition

Approved a special events retail license for the Crawfish Boil Benefit for Restoration Academy, which will be held in the parking lot of 2821 Central Avenue, Suite 109

Approved vouchers