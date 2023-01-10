Council approves internet cabinet, sets public hearing in short meeting

×
Homewood City Hall
In a quick meeting on Jan. 9, the Homewood City Council approved a new internet cabinet at the Homewood Soccer Complex, along with several other items.
C-Spire will build the cabinet to install internet at the site, paying the city $25,000.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a request to pay fiscal 2023 appropriations to Red Mountain Park
- Approved a request to work in city right of way at 2510 18th Street South
- Approved a tent variance for Trinity United Methodist Church for their “Discovery Weekend”
- Carried over a public hearing to Jan. 30 to discuss the possible rezoning of 3101 Overton Drive from neighborhood preservation district to attached dwelling unit district
- Set a public hearing for Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. to consider rezoning 2900 16th Place South from attached dwelling unit to neighborhood preservation district for the construction of a single-family home
- Dropped a request to approve banners being placed on the guardrail near Piggly Wiggly and at the intersection of Oxmoor Road and Broadway Street
- Approved vouchers