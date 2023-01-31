Council approves increase in insurance, denies rezoning for townhome proposal

× Expand Homewood City Hall

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly called the occupants of the proposed townhome development “tenants.” The proposal would have led to townhomes sold to residents. The Star apologises for the error.

The Homewood City Council upheld previous commission and committee recommendations, denying unanimously a request to rezone property on Overton Drive for a townhome development on Monday night.

The request, made by property owner Virginia Allen, would rezone 3101 Overton Drive from neighborhood preservation district to attached dwelling unit district to build four townhomes for Allen and other residents to “age in place.” Many of Allen’s neighbors spoke in opposition Monday night and at previous meetings.

Council members spoke about how powerful it was to see a large group of people stand in opposition to the proposal.

Allen’s neighbors said she could rebuild just her home to allow her to age in place, and others cited the impact of the proposal on stormwater issues, population density and the future of the neighborhood, currently zoned neighborhood preservation district.

The council also approved renewing the city’s worker’s compensation and personal/casualty insurance policies, which have increased by about $300,000 due to an increase in the number of claims filed.

Claims filed under the policies have increased in the past few years, City Council President Alex Wyatt told the finance committee on Jan. 23. Subsequently, Travelers Insurance has informed the city their insurance costs will rise about $300,000, he said. Part of the increase in worker’s compensation insurance, which is based on payroll costs, is also due to the 5% cost-of-living increase given to all city employees in the fiscal 2023 budget.

The policy runs from Feb. 1 to Jan. 31, 2024. While the premium for general liability and property damage came in under the fiscal 2023 budget, the anticipated cost of worker’s compensation wages and salaries came in at $1.1 million, more than the roughly $915,000 the city budgeted. Finance Director Robert Burgett said the final cost of worker’s compensation won’t be known until an audit is completed by March 2024.

In total, the difference between the city’s budget for the two policies and the anticipated cost is a little bit less than $100,000.

The city is working to increase safety and reduce the number of claims, Wyatt said. Travelers has advised creating a procedure to review accidents, which will be handled by a committee, and the city is also updating their employee handbook and implementing new safety orientation, he said.

The council also approved moving $14,000 out of the budget for sidewalk construction along Mecca Avenue to Twin Construction. A retaining wall is needed on a property in the area, and the city is giving the money to Twin Construction, which is working with the property owner to build a nicer retaining wall than what the city can build, City Engineer Cale Smith said at the Jan. 23 finance committee meeting. The homeowner will be responsible for any overages, Smith said.

In other business, the council: