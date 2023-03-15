Council approves bid for first phase of Delcris Drive sidewalk work, removes board member

× Expand Homewood City Hall

Sidewalk work will soon be coming to Delcris Drive after the low bid for the first phase project was approved by the Homewood City Council on March 13.

The low bid was put in by CB&A Construction, at a cost of roughly $200,000, within the city’s budgeted amount for the project. The first phase of the project will start at the intersection of Delcris Drive and Velmont Drive and turn down Shades Glen Drive to Forest Brook Drive.

CB&A Construction is also responsible for installing sidewalks on Mecca Avenue, the council noted at the meeting.

In other news, Zach Isbell is no longer a member of the city’s housing abatement board, after the council voted to remove him, following a report that Isbell, who previously represented Ward 5, has not attended meetings since October 2020. Isbell ran unsuccessfully for a spot on the council in 2020. Council member Walter Jones said the city needs to work faster on these issues, while Ward 5’s council member, Jennifer Andress, said she was not aware that he had not been attending meetings. Isbell has been unresponsive to the city in regards to questions about his attendance.

The council also approved pursuing the installation of an adult outdoor playground at Central Park for outdoor exercise. The playground would be built at Central Park. Funding would come through a grant the city has applied for, as well as some sponsorship opportunities.

In other business, the council: