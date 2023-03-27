Council amends Mecca Avenue sidewalk contract

× Expand 1113 Mecca Avenue Sidewalks Mecca Avenue is currently a one-way street under consideration for sidewalk projects. Children use it to walk to Homewood Middle School, but traffic allegedly moves quickly down the street. Photos by Sydney Cromwell.

The council also voted to amend the contract with CB&A Construction for the Mecca Avenue sidewalk project. The amendment will eliminate previously proposed plans to stripe the road to reduce its width, as well as remove the previous plan to install raised pavement markers. The move will also save the city about $28,000.

In other projects, the council agreed to alter traffic on Kenilworth Drive at Primrose Place for a Jefferson County sanitary sewer rehabilitation project. The county is finishing up a project to rehabilitate sanitary sewer services in the area as part of a $2.25 million project. County engineers agreed at a previous committee to place barriers so as to keep children walking to and from school safe, and also said there would be quiet pumps so as to not elevate noise levels in the area.

The project should be finished by the end of June.

In other business, the council: