Council amends Mecca Avenue sidewalk contract

1113 Mecca Avenue Sidewalks
Mecca Avenue is currently a one-way street under consideration for sidewalk projects. Children use it to walk to Homewood Middle School, but traffic allegedly moves quickly down the street. Photos by Sydney Cromwell.
The council also voted to amend the contract with CB&A Construction for the Mecca Avenue sidewalk project. The amendment will eliminate previously proposed plans to stripe the road to reduce its width, as well as remove the previous plan to install raised pavement markers. The move will also save the city about $28,000.
In other projects, the council agreed to alter traffic on Kenilworth Drive at Primrose Place for a Jefferson County sanitary sewer rehabilitation project. The county is finishing up a project to rehabilitate sanitary sewer services in the area as part of a $2.25 million project. County engineers agreed at a previous committee to place barriers so as to keep children walking to and from school safe, and also said there would be quiet pumps so as to not elevate noise levels in the area.
The project should be finished by the end of June.
In other business, the council:
- Announced applications for an upcoming vacancy on the Homewood Board of Education are due April 10
- Authorized Mayor Patrick McClusky to sign a uniform contract with Cintas
- Authorized McClusky to sign a contract with United Way and Meals on Wheels and to pay the city’s fiscal 2023 appropriation to the organization
- Approved a request for permission to work in the right of way adjacent to 924, 926 and 930 Oxmoor Road
- Authorized SoHo Social and Social Taco to use SoHo Plaza
- Carried over a public hearing set for April 10 to discuss a sign variance request at 600 University Park Place
- Carried over a public hearing set for April 24 to amend the West Homewood District zoning language and to approve the final development plan for 195 Oxmoor Road
- Authorized McClusky to sign the stormwater management plan
- Authorized the use of First Horizon Bank as a bank depository of the city and authorized the signatures of several city leaders to replace IberiaBank
- Approved vouchers