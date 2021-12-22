Council agrees to opioid settlement

× Expand Homewood City Hall

The Homewood City Council approved a resolution at the Dec. 20 meeting accepting the state of Alabama’s settlement agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals for $51,000.

The settlement was agreed upon by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, and municipalities which agree on the settlement terms receive a particular amount of money based on a formula based on how much they’ve been affected by the opioid epidemic.

The city also approved a roughly $250,000, three-year contract with Thrive Outdoor Inc. to perform mowing and landscaping services for state right of ways in the city. The annual cost to the city will be about $83,000.

In other business, the council:

Approved a fence setback variance at 3101 Roxbury Road

Approved a sign variance at 1811 29th Avenue South

Approved budget amendments

Set a bid opening date of Jan. 10 for Mayor Patrick McClusky to sign a contract for two stormwater pipe rehabilitation projects at LaPrado Place and Parkridge Drive

Sent requests for amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance regarding fence and sign regulations to the Planning Commission

Approved contracts for voice over internet and phone services

Set a public hearing for Jan. 10 for consideration of three sign variances at 1724 27th Court South

Approved vouchers

Set new meeting dates in January due to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Council meetings will be Jan. 10 and 31, and committees will meet Jan. 3 and 24.