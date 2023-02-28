Cornapalooza set for this month

× Expand Staff photo. Buddy Ketcham tosses a bag at Homewood Athletic Foundation’s 2021 Cornapalooza tournament at Patriot Park.

An annual cornhole tournament benefiting the Homewood Athletic Foundation is set to take place this month in front of Homewood City Hall.

The 7th annual Cornapalooza tournament will be held March 19 from 1 to 5 p.m, said Erin Yost with the foundation. Taylor Hughes at SoHo Social is helping with food and drinks and Bandwagon will serve as the title sponsor.

“My goal is to see this tournament become a fun, family-oriented community event that everyone in Homewood can come and enjoy,” Yost said.

The event is the foundation’s largest fundraiser and helps provide resources and enhancements “above and beyond” what Homewood City Schools provides, including things like the Hudl app, which provides athletes and coaches with game film, live-stream capabilities, detailed stats and more, Yost said. Future money might go toward needs like a new pitching machine for the softball team, she said.

The event begins in pool play before moving to a tournament. Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky is the defending champion.

Those not participating in the tournament do not have to purchase a ticket. Those wishing to sign up for a two-person team can do so at homewoodaf.org and click on the link to sign up.