Budweiser Clydesdales Parade canceled due to extreme heat

The popular Budweiser Clydesdales won't be making an anticipated appearance in Homewood on Saturday.

The Budweiser Clydesdales’ visit to city hall has been canceled due to extreme temperatures forecasted for Saturday.

According to an announcement by the City of Homewood, The decision was made to ensure the horses' safety.

The event was planned as part of a national tour celebrating Budweiser’s 14-year partnership with Folds of Honor, a non-profit established in 2007. They offer scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military personnel and first responders.