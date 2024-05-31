City to host information sessions about potential change in government structure

× Expand Photo courtesy of the City of Homewood Facebook page.

Want to know more about the potential change in Homewood's government structure? There will be several opportunities over the next few weeks to attend info sessions.

Tuesday, June 4 from 5:00pm-6:30pm in the city council conference room on the 2nd floor at city hall. There will be a presentation from Sam Gaston, current city manager of Mountain Brook, from 5:15pm-5:35pm. This will be followed with an overview by Homewood City Council President Alex Wyatt, from 5:40pm-6:00pm. There will be an info table and one-on-one discussion opportunities before and after the presentations.

from 11am-1pm, there will be an info table at the Patriot Park pool. Friday, June 14 from 11:00am-12:30pm in the council conference room on the 2nd floor at city hall. There will be a presentation from Gretchen DiFante, the current city manager of Pelham, from 11:30am-11:50am. This will be followed with an overview of by Homewood City Council President Alex Wyatt, from 11:55am-12:15pm. There will be an info table and one-on-one discussion opportunities before and after the presentations.

For more information, visit cityofhomewood.com/city-manager-info.